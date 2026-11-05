ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had a second day in a row with record rainfall in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says we officially received .72 of an inch of rain Tuesday at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.
That breaks the old record for the date, which was .63 of an inch, set in 1993.
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We've had 2.54 inches of rain so far this week. We're up to 9.07 inches of rain for the fall months of September, October, and November, which is 3.22 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 23.69 inches of precipitation, which is 2.78 inches below normal. We have not had any snow yet this season, which is 1.6 inches below normal.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton