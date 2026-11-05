ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had a second day in a row with record rainfall in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we officially received .72 of an inch of rain Tuesday at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.

That breaks the old record for the date, which was .63 of an inch, set in 1993.

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We've had 2.54 inches of rain so far this week. We're up to 9.07 inches of rain for the fall months of September, October, and November, which is 3.22 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 23.69 inches of precipitation, which is 2.78 inches below normal. We have not had any snow yet this season, which is 1.6 inches below normal.