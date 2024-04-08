St. Cloud Receives Three-Quarters of Inch of Rain on Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had some much-needed April showers on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .76 of an inch of rain on Sunday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

St. Cloud averages 2.30 inches of rain for the entire month of April.

We are .24 of an inch above normal so far this month. For the year to date, St. Cloud has had 3.67 inches of precipitation, which is .15 of an inch above normal.

The National Weather Service says we'll have continued rain showers Monday with the best chances in the morning. A final round of showers is possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The next chance for some rain is late Wednesday into Thursday.

