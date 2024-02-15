St. Cloud Readies for Central Minnesota Farm Show

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - After more than 50 years in St. Cloud, the Central Minnesota Farm Show is ready to return to the River’s Edge Convention Center.

This year’s show runs February 27th and 28th.

In addition to 200 booths and over 150 vendors, the Chamber’s Emily Bertram says there are a number of keynote speakers set up to discuss topics all farms and agribusinesses need.

(There will be) a panel on estate planning, because that's such a huge part of farming - figuring out what happens next. Where does it go from generation to generation? We have a panel coming up on cybersecurity, which could be relevant from a farmer's perspective and from a vendor's perspective. And the one that I'm super excited - we have (the) co-owner of Redhead Creamery. It's a creamery in Brooten, Minnesota that does agri-tourism.

Organizers say booths at the show are sold out, and vendors will cover topics of interest to all farmers, from large-scale producers to those interested in smaller projects for farmer’s markets and side businesses.

Allen Brinkman is one of this year’s organizers. He says the farm show has changed to reflect the needs of modern farms.

I think technology is the big word when it comes to farming. You've got computers, you've got tractors that can almost run themselves. Everything is GPS. It's not just getting your hands dirty, it's understanding the electronics behind it, it's understanding the communication, your soils, and being (able) to have someone come out and test (to) know what you can and can't do.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is on February 27th and 28th. For more information on the show, find the Central Minnesota Farm Show website here.

