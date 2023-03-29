St. Cloud Rail Company Gets State Grant for Facility Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud rail yard is getting some state money to help make improvements to its equipment and facilities.
Northern Lines Railroad will use $381,000 to modernize and upgrade rails, and switches and rehabilitate one concrete-grade crossing.
A total of nine freight rail projects in the state are sharing in a grant of just under $7-million.
The money comes from the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program which is used to improve freight rail service and support economic development across Minnesota.
