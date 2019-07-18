St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation Aims to Build Safer Community

ST. CLOUD -- A local foundation striving to build safer communities throughout the St. Cloud metro area is continuing their mission.

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation started in 2015 as a way to create a supportive structure with police, fire and EMS operations and the communities they serve.

Board Chair Brian Myres says while their foundation is known for their work with the Community Outpost, there are many other initiatives they do, especially with youth.

We know have to get youth engaged and one of the ways we do that is through a scholarship program dedicated to police, fire and EMS. This past year we gave $18,000 in scholarships to nine people and we are going to assign them mentors from our local departments to try and get them to stay in the area once they graduate.

Myres says they've had requests to build another COP House, however they are still collecting data to see the impact the house has had on the neighborhood before they build a second one.

He says one of their focuses now is a new pilot program within local high schools.

We've partnered with Geo-Comm, who did all the security for the Superbowl down in Minneapolis. We will use that same 3D mapping technology to map seven area high schools. What will happen is when a 911 call is placed, the dispatch office will know exactly where in the school that call is coming from.

Myres says there are many ways to get involved with the foundation through donations or volunteer opportunities.

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation serves Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties.