St. Cloud Proposes Reduction in Liquor License Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Businesses in St. Cloud that are required to have a liquor license will be getting a break on those fees in the coming year. City staff is proposing a 25 percent reduction in the annual fees which are due on July 1st.

Mayor Dave Kleis says in light of the fact that those businesses haven't been able to operate at full capacity for nearly three months now it makes sense to give them some relief moving forward.

The city collects about $200,000 annual in liquor license fees so the 25 percent reduction will result in about a $50,000 budget decrease for the city revenues.

A public hearing on the liquor license fees is set for the June 15th City Council meeting.