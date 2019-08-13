St. Cloud Police Seeking Location of Missing Man

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are looking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say 51-year-old Adam Peckham was last seen July 25th at the Cloverleaf Trailer Park at 150 Highway 10 North. Authorities believe he may have left the park on a red bicycle to head to his job on the northwest side of town. He never arrived and has not been seen since.

Peckham is described as white, 6'2", 235 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a St. Cloud State University jersey and a Twins baseball cap.

Police want to make contact with Peckham to make sure he is okay.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.