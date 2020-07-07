St. Cloud Police Seek Help Identifying Looters of Gas Station

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have released surveillance photos of suspects involved in the looting of a St. Cloud convenience store on June 15th.

Police are looking for help identifying the suspects involved in the damage and burglary of the Speedway gas station at 701 9th Avenue South.

Police have images of 14 suspects involved in the looting.

If you're able to identify them, you're asked to call St. Cloud Police at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at (320) 255-1301.