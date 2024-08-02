St. Cloud Police Investigating Man Killed by Train Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person is dead after being struck by a train in East St. Cloud Friday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to the 500 block of East St. Germain Street at around 9:50 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man who was dead at the scene.

Police say the victim has been identified but his name won't be released until relatives are notified.

