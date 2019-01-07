St. Cloud Police Department Offering Services for Final Four

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud police officers helped with security at last year's Super Bowl events in Minneapolis, and they could be called on again for the upcoming NCAA Final Four.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says his department has offered to help Minneapolis police if they need it, however, nothing has been finalized yet. He says he expects it to be a smaller contingent of officers, compared to the Super Bowl.

For security reasons, they're not allowed to talk a lot about numbers or specific assignments.

During Monday night's meeting the St. Cloud City Council is expected to approve a resolution approving an agreement with the city of Minneapolis. St. Cloud would be reimbursed for any services used.

The 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four is on Saturday, April 6th and Monday, April 8th at U.S. Bank Stadium.