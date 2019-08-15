St. Cloud Police Conduct Hands Free Enforcement Detail

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police used an unmarked vehicle to watch for people holding their cellphones while driving.

A special enforcement effort was conducted from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to address the new hands-free law that went into effect on August 1st.

The detail used the unmarked vehicle to observe violations and then used marked squad cars to perform the traffic stops.

In total 23 stops were made resulting in six tickets and 17 warnings.

The St. Cloud Police Department is planning to do more of these enforcement campaigns in the future to reinforce the new hands-free law.