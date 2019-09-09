St. Cloud PD Schedules Community Notification Meeting

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department has released information about a Level 3 Predatory Offender who is planning on moving to the community.

Jeremia Loper is moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Wednesday.

Police say Loper engaged in sexual contact with a young girl, which included sexual touching.

The police department will be holding a community notification meeting at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 16th at the police department's training room.

Representatives from both the police department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be there to answer questions.