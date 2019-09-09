St. Cloud PD Schedules Community Notification Meeting

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department has released information about a Level 3 Predatory Offender who is planning on moving to the community.

Jeremia Loper is moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Wednesday.

Police say Loper engaged in sexual contact with a young girl, which included sexual touching.

The police department will be holding a community notification meeting at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 16th at the police department's training room.

Representatives from both the police department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be there to answer questions.

Image courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Corrections
Filed Under: St. Cloud Police
Categories: St. Cloud News
