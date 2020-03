ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's OfficeMax is preparing to close.

The office supplies store, located in the Westgate Shopping Center along Division Street, will observe its last day May 16, according to a spokesperson for the company.

OfficeMax stores in Elk River and Monticello will also close on May 16.

St. Cloud's Office Depot store will not close, the spokesperson says.

OfficeMax was founded in 1988. The brand merged with Office Depot in 2013.