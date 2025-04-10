St. Cloud Mayor to Appoint Tracy Hodel to City Administrator Role
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson has announced that he plans to appoint Tracy Hodel as the new City Administrator.
Hodel currently serves as the Public Services Director, overseeing engineering, public works, and public utilities.
After a national search to fill the position and multiple rounds of interviews, the mayor says Hodel "has the desired blend of city experience, leadership, and innovation for St. Cloud's future".
Hodel has been with the city of St. Cloud for more than 24 years and under her leadership, the public services team has been recognized nationally and globally for their innovative work on sustainability and energy.
As City Administrator, Hodel will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city.
