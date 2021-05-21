St. Cloud Man With a Hatchet Arrested After Foot Chase

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who led authorities on a foot chase through a southeast St. Cloud neighborhood prompted area schools and the Target East store to implement security measures Friday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 400 block of 2nd Street Southeast at around 11:30 a.m. for a dispute between a man and a woman. Officers arrived and learned some property had been damaged and the man had fled on foot.

Police were following the suspect when he allegedly pulled out a hatchet and threatened officers with it. They ultimately contained him in the alley of the 500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast and arrested him.

Police say 25-year-old Malique Isiah Shaqur Hanson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for medical clearance and then will be brought to the Benton County Jail for booking. He's facing charges of 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence, fleeing police on foot, and felony property damage.

No one was hurt in the incident, but in addition to the nearby schools and Target security measures, police also briefly blocked off some roads in the area for public safety purposes.

Filed Under: alique isiah shaqur hanson, assault, foot chase, threats
Categories: St. Cloud News
