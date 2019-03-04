FBI, Other Agencies Investigate Graffiti Threat Against Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into a report of a threatening graffiti message directed at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar retweeted a photo showing the words ``Assassinate Ilhan Omar'' which was posted to Instagram on Feb. 22. Reports say the man who posted the photo wrote that he saw it written on a stall in the men's room at a Holiday gas station in Rogers.

The FBI in Minneapolis said Sunday the agency is aware of the post and is looking into the matter along with other agencies.