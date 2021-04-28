Threats Prompts Big Lake Schools to Switch to Distance Learning

BIG LAKE -- Threats against the Big Lake School District is prompting the district to move students to distance learning for the remainder of the week.

Get our free mobile app

The district says they've received a number of threats towards the schools in response to the "promposal" that occurred Tuesday.

As a precaution, all K-12 students will move to distance learning Thursday and Friday. Little Learners Preschool will also participate in distance learning.

In addition, all school buildings will also be closed both days.

Kids Club/Hive Time, all Community Education classes, ECFE, ECSE, and all after-school activities/athletics are also canceled.

The district says student safety remains a top priority and they are working with law enforcement to quickly resolve this issue.