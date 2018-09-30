St. Cloud Man Tells Police He Killed A Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested after he told police he killed a woman. Just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday 38-year-old Daniel Kenning went to the St. Cloud Police Department and told officers that he had killed a female acquaintance in his home.

Officers went to Kenning's home and found a deceased 45-year-old woman from Blaine. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Kenning is being held in the Stearns County jail and is expected to be charged with 1st Degree Murder.

No other information has been released on this incident yet.

The investigation is active and is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Unit of the St. Cloud Police Department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation and is utilizing their Crime Scene Unit to process the scene. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting with the investigation.