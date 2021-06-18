St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- A St. Cloud man suffered injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Highway 10 near Clear Lake in Sherburne County.

Seventy-four-year-old Dennis Schrom was driving the bike when it entered the median and crashed.

Schrom was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with Life-Threatening injuries.

