St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Motley

MOTLEY -- Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash near Motley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 64 in Cass County.

Two vehicles were southbound when they struck a pickup going north.

Twenty-year-old Arne Kvaal of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Forty-nine-year-old David Erickson of Sartell was taken to Lakewood Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-three-year-old Reid Mcfarlane of Monticello was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.