St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 at Joplin Street.

An SUV driven by 43-year-old Christopher Rock of Elk River was going east on Highway 10 making a left turn onto Joplin. A car driven by 19-year-old Andrew Ohara of St. Cloud was going west on the highway and the two vehicles collided.

Ohara was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries. Rock was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

