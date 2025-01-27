St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping Woman

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping a woman.

Thirty-year-old Ahmed Hussein Ibrahim gets credit for serving 322 days in the county jail.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ibrahim on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was found not guilty on a third charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Ibrahim beat the woman and raped her while she was living with him late last year. Ibrahim was accused of not letting the woman leave, slapping her in the face multiple times, and recording the sexual assaults on his cell phone.

The victim told police Ibrahim then threatened to send the videos to her friends and family.

The complaint alleged that in one of the videos the victim is naked and crying and Ibrahim tells her if she doesn't like it, she can go back to her home country.

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

