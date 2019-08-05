St. Cloud Man Sentenced in Undercover Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to probation after being caught in an undercover child sex sting.

Corey Wentz (left) and Jacob Young - Stearns County Jail

Thirty-five-year-old Sory Sidime of St. Cloud pleaded guilty to a felony charge of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. A charge of soliciting a child to engage in sex acts was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to the complaint, Sidime, 38-year-old Corey Wentz of St. Cloud, and 23-year-old Jacob Young of St. Cloud, all responded to an online profile set up by undercover officers acting as a 14-year-old girl.

Wentz pleaded guilty to a felony count of soliciting a child through electronics to engage in sexual conduct and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Young will be sentenced in October.