St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty After Underage Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD -- Another man charged in a police sex sting in November has pleaded guilty. Thirty-five-year-old Sory Sidime of St. Cloud pleaded guilty to a felony charge of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. A charge of soliciting a child to engage in sex acts will be dismissed upon sentencing.

According to the complaint, Sidime, 38-year-old Corey Wentz of St. Cloud, and 22-year-old Jacob Young of St. Cloud, all responded to an online profile set up by undercover officers acting as a 14-year-old girl.

Wentz pleaded guilty to a felony count of soliciting a child through electronics to engage in sexual conduct and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Sidime will be sentenced June 13th.

Young has a settlement conference scheduled for Monday.