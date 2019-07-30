St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD -- The last of three men who were caught in a police sex sting last November has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Young of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to a felony count of soliciting a child through electronics to engage in sexual conduct.

Sory Sidime - Stearns County Jail

Thirty-five-year-old Sory Sidime and 38-year-old Corey Wentz made guilty pleas earlier this year.

Corey Wentz - Stearns County Jail

The men responded to an online profile set up by undercover officers acting as a 14-year-old girl.

Wentz was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and he must register as a sex offender. Sidime will be sentenced August 5th. Young will be sentenced October 4th.