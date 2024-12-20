St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl in May has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 26-year-old Austin Ouellette to three years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having served 211 days in the county jail.

The assault happened at a residence in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South on May 26th. St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital at around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim told police she had left her home and was sitting under the 9th Avenue bridge near Lake George when Ouellette came up to her and asked for a cigarette. He then asked the girl to go with him to a nearby gas station before going to Ouellette's house.

The victim said they went upstairs to Ouellette's bedroom where they watched a movie. After the movie, the girl said Ouellette held her down and raped her despite her repeated efforts to tell him to stop.

The girl said she was able to flee to a relative's house after the incident.

