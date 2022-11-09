St. Cloud Man Sentenced for June Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to stabbing another man in the leg.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-year-old Aden Abdi Keynan pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm in October. He was immediately sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South on reports of a stabbing last June.

Court records show a man was stabbed in the leg and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, police located Keynan, and arrested him without incident.

The charging complaint doesn't indicate a motive.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.