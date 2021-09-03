St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for stabbing a woman multiple times in February 2020.

A Stearns County judge sentenced 51-year-old Gary Murray to 15 years and 3 months in prison after he was convicted of 2nd-degree attempted murder in July. Murray gets credit for already serving just over a year-and-a-half in the county jail.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in south St. Cloud on a report of a domestic assault. Authorities arrived to find a woman on the ground and Murray on top of her with a girl by her side. Officers noticed the woman was sitting in a pool of blood with several cuts to her face and arms, some of which were deep and bleeding profusely.

Records show the woman told police Murray had started an argument and it escalated with Murray grabbing her, throwing her into a counter, and then onto the ground.

She said he picked up a knife and began "jabbing" her in the face. She fought back and received several cuts to her arms.

Court records show police found two kitchen knives with blood on them at the scene and the child backed the woman's story.

