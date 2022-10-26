St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Prostitution Money

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to receiving profits from prostitution after trafficking a woman for sex in the St. Cloud area in 2018 and 2019.

Kareem Waites was immediately sentenced upon entering his guilty plea. Waites was given a prison term of 10 years and eight months with credit for having served 111 days in the county jail. Waites is already in prison on a drug conviction from last December.

The judge ordered the prostitution sentence to be served concurrent to his drug conviction sentence.

According to the charges, Waites and the woman began communicating in July 2018. Waites took provocative pictures of the woman and then set up an ad for prostitution.

Police say there were numerous text messages between the two discussing prostitution and drug sales.

Court records show the woman admitted to investigators that she was having sex for money and sharing the profits with Waites.

