St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Two Women

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of raping two women and slashing a dog's throat has pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Vogel has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct against two different women.

According to the complaint, the women each claimed that while in a relationship with Vogel he pinned them down and forced intercourse on them.

One of the victims told police Vogel raped her in September 2020 after a night of drinking. The woman said she got sick and vomited in the toilet. Vogel then took off all of her clothes. Court records show the woman thought Vogel was going to put her to bed, but instead threw her down onto the bed and raped her.

The second victim told police she and Vogel had been spending time together romantically for about a week in October 2020 before the assault.

According to the charges, the woman said they were at Vogel's apartment one day and were cuddling on the couch when he began aggressively kissing her. She was able to push Vogel off. But later when the couple was kissing again, Vogel pulled the woman's pants down, pinning her to the bed, and raping her despite her pleas to stop and efforts to push him off her.

Vogel admitted to investigators they had intercourse and claimed it was consensual. Records show Vogel told police he is a "satyromaniac" and that the woman knew it would be hard for him to stop.

A separate filing accused Vogel of slashing the throat of a dog after it killed two cats. In that case, Vogel was accused of slashing the throat of a dog in the area of Cooper Avenue and 40th Street South in August 2020. Court records show a woman had posted on Facebook that Vogel had slashed the dog's throat shortly after she had given it to him.

Vogel told authorities he used a butcher knife to cut the dog's throat because it had killed two cats. He said he then got into his truck and watched the dog run in circles before collapsing in the ditch. As part of the plea agreement, the charge of animal mistreatment was dismissed.

Two additional charges of domestic assault and threats of violence from a fourth case file were also dismissed.

Vogel will be sentenced on February 28th.

