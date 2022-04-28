St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Prostitution

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution after allowing women to use his apartment for sex.

An investigation by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force accused 55-year-old John Elrod of promoting prostitution and receiving profits from prostitution. The charge of receiving profits from prostitution is expected to be dismissed at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer responded to an ad posted on a website known to advertise prostitution back in December and struck an agreement to pay for sex acts.

Record show officers made contact with the victims who said their friend named "John" would let them use his 2nd-floor apartment to engage in prostitution in exchange for money, beer, and cigarettes.

Get our free mobile app

Records show Elrod admitted to investigators he received roughly $100 from one victim and a few cans of "chew" from the other victim in exchange for him letting them use his apartment.

He'll be sentenced on May 17th.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born