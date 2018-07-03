St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Minor

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old girl Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Chad Nelson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual conduct and being a felon in possession of ammunition in Stearns County Court.

As part of the agreement Nelson will serve no more than 4 1/2-years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint Nelson met the girl online and arranged for her to meet him at his house, after she ran away from home.

Court records show he gave the girl methamphetamine and alcohol before having sex with her. Nelson was arrested at his home after police received a call the girl was inside.

Police also found 139 .22 caliber rounds of ammunition inside, which Nelson is prohibited to have because of a 2003 conviction of 3rd degree sexual conduct in Mille Lacs County.

He will be sentenced in October.