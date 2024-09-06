St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Robbery Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the attempted robbery of a convenience store.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathan Reyes Jovel has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A charge of 1st-degree attempted robbery and felony threats of violence will be dismissed when Reyes Jovel is sentenced on October 16th.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Marathon gas station on West St. Germain Street at about 10:00 p.m. on May 1st. The 911 callers reported a man with a knife was fighting with a store employee.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Reyes Jovel tried to buy $130 worth of THC vape products but didn't have enough money and was told to leave.

Reyes Jovel allegedly returned to the store about 30 minutes later, jumped over the counter, threatened the employee with a knife, and told him to open the register and give him everything. The cashier said he tried to run outside but Reyes Jovel caught him and the two began struggling.

According to the complaint, the victim tried to calm him down and said he wouldn't call police. The victim then gestured to a person in the parking lot to call the police. The cashier then struggled with Reyes Jovel wrestled the knife away, threw it off to the side, and held Reyes Jovel until the police arrived.

Both men suffered significant cuts to their hands.

Officers recovered a large filet knife near the gas pumps.

Police say it appeared Reyes Jovel appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the arrest.

