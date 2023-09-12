St. Cloud Man Hurt When Deer Hits Motorcycle

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 23 in St. Joseph Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Shane Specht was heading south when the deer came out of the ditch and collided with the bike.

Specht was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says Specht was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
