St. Cloud Man Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on I-94

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup and a semi were eastbound on Interstate 94 near St. Augusta when a Jeep Wrangler was entering eastbound I-94 from County Road 75. The patrol says as the Jeep went to merge, it lost traction, spun out, and was hit by the pickup and then the semi.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Joshua Kenning of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people from North Dakota in the pickup, 40-year-old Shawn Eggermont of Galesburg, North Dakota, and 31-year-old Alyson Martin of Kindred, North Dakota were not hurt.

The semi driver, 66-year-old Rick Sellman from North Branch was not hurt either.

The patrol says the roadway was wet and there was an unknown fluid spill on the ramp.

The crash happened just before 10:00 a.m.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang