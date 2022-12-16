St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township.

The driver, 25-year-old Cody Gravelle was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office says Gravelle was northbound when he began to enter the right ditch which caused the semi and trailer to roll.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say heavy snow was falling at the time and they believe weather conditions played a factor in the crash.

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie