St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rear-End Crash on I-94

ALBERTVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a rear-end crash in Wright County Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 94 at County Road 37.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was both going west on Interstate 94 when it lost control and rear-ended an unoccupied SUV that was stalled off of the roadway.

The driver of the car, 49-year-old Mohamed Jama , was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.