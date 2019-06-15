St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 on Friday. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a cargo van were both going east in the left lane of Interstate 94. The car slowed because of traffic and was rear-ended by the van.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Gage Paur, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 69-year-old James Jesok of Rice, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, interstate 94, minnesota state patrol, monticello, rear end
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top