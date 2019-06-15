St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 on Friday. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a cargo van were both going east in the left lane of Interstate 94. The car slowed because of traffic and was rear-ended by the van.

The driver of the car, 29-year-old Gage Paur, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 69-year-old James Jesok of Rice, was not hurt.