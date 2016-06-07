St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Involving A Semi

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after his car was hit by a semi-truck this (Tuesday) morning.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on I-94 near Collegeville.

The state patrol says 48-year-old Ernest Berget, of Newport, was driving a semi heading west when he attempted to move into the right lane and made contact with the rear side of a Buick LeSabre.

The contact cause the car to spin in front of the semi pushing the car into the left lane before it came to a rest in the median.

51-year-old Michael Schwindel, of St. Cloud, was the driver of the second vehicle. He suffered non life threatening injuries.

Berget was not hurt.