St. Cloud Man Gets Over 8 1/2-Years in Prison for Selling Meth

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for selling large amounts of methamphetamine in central Minnesota.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel McNinch has been sentenced to over 8 1/2-years in prison after he was convicted of 1st-degree drug sales of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period.

He will get credit for 189 days already served in the Stearns County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaint, officers say McNinch was routinely selling the drugs out of his St. Cloud home in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue North.

Records show an undercover informant bought meth from McNinch on three occasions in January and February. Police say they also learned McNinch was receiving wholesale amounts of the drug through the mail and storing it at his home in Onamia.

Surveillance showed McNinch making frequent trips between his St. Cloud home and his Onamia home in the following weeks.

A search warrant was used at the Onamia home and uncovered what authorities say was more than three pounds of the drug, guns, ammunition, packaging materials, cell phones, and more than $10,000 in cash.