St. Cloud Man Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Lockerby was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13-years-old.

After a two-day bench trial, a Stearns County judge found Lockerby not guilty and dismissed the case.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend and his family were at Lockerby's home playing cards. The man's kids went to sleep in the basement, while he and Lockerby stayed up playing Scrabble and drinking.

According to the complaint, at around 3:00 a.m. the father went to bed, only to be awakened by his 10-year-old daughter, who was scared and crying. Records show the girl told her parents she was sleeping on an air mattress when she woke up to Lockerby touching her sexually.

The judge ruled Lockerby was found not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

