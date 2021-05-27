St. Cloud Man Cited Following CentraCare Parking Lot Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was cited following an incident in the CentraCare Plaza parking lot Wednesday.

St. Cloud police say the incident started in the east parking lot, when 20-year-old Demaun Ford of St. Cloud, confronted a 19-year-old man about his association with an acquaintance.

Police say the victim tried to drive away, at which time Ford followed him in his vehicle driving erratically.

The victim stopped and got out of the vehicle, at which time Ford punched him in the face. The victim then pulled out a knife in defense.

A CentraCare Security Guard intervened to prevent the incident from escalating until police arrived.

Ford was issued a citation for 5th degree assault and careless driving and released.

CentraCare Plaza did take precautionary security measures during the incident until police arrived and determined there was no threat to the public.