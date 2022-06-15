St. Cloud Man Charged With Gun and Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday.

Court records show a police officer spotted 31-year-old James Stewart III walking near Go For It Gas at the intersection of University Drive and 9th Avenue South. The officer knew Stewart had an active arrest warrant from Benton County.

The charges allege Stewart got into a car and drove eastbound on 13th Street at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop at 6th Avenue South and 11th Street.

Stewart indicated he was aware of the warrant and was arrested.

Police say they smelled marijuana in the car and conducted a search. Records show a bag in the back seat contained a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately one-quarter pound of marijuana, and a baggie of ecstasy pills.

Get our free mobile app

Stewart has a previous felony conviction making it illegal to have a gun. He's charged with felony gun possession and felony drug possession.

Five Movies Filmed In Minnesota

11 Artists With Ties To Minnesota That Have Been Nominated For / Won An Oscar