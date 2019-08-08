St. Cloud Man Charged With Beating Woman With Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of punching and choking a woman and hitting her with a baseball bat.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, 35-year-old Hussain Al Abuabdullah got into an argument with a woman in the 1000 block of East St. Germain Street Monday afternoon. The woman told police Abuabdullah grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the head several times, choked her and also hit her with the bat.

Records show two witnesses told police similar versions of what happened.

Al Abuabdullah is charged with three felonies including 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence and domestic assault by strangulation. He is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.