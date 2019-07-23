St. Cloud Man Charged in Knife Incident at Campground

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with felony assault after an incident at a Melrose area campground early Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Ervin Murdo got angry when he saw a woman hug another man, pulled out a 10-inch hunting knife and made stabbing motions as he walked toward her.

Records show the woman was talking to another man in their group around 2:00 a.m. about his girlfriend and when he became emotional she gave him a hug. Witnesses say Murdo got angry and started yelling at the woman as he approached with the knife.

Witnesses stepped in and prevented Murdo from getting closer to the woman.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the incident and no one was hurt. Murdo was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.