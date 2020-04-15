St. Cloud Man Arrested For Ramming SUV, Fleeing Police

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with leading police on a chase and then fleeing on foot after officers were called to the scene of an aggressive driver.

Stearns County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dan Miller first responded to the area of 17th Avenue North and 3rd Street North just after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Court records show Miller saw a red car bumping the rear bumper of a white SUV. Two women in the SUV were upset and crying.

Chief Deputy Miller activated his lights and siren before the driver of the car sped from the scene. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Christian Guzman-Camacho, continued making several turns at a high rate of speed and without signaling. Ultimately, records show Guzman-Camacho stopped in the wrong lane of Cooper Avenue, got out and fled on foot.

He was found walking on 20th Avenue near Division Street and arrested.

St. Cloud Police officers interviewed the women who said Guzman-Camacho was the father of one of the woman's child and the red car was hers. They said Guzman-Camacho had been following them and was driving erratically and trying to cut them off and was striking their SUV with the car.

Guzman-Camacho is charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and fleeing on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident.