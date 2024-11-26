St. Cloud Man Arrested and Charged in October Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been found and arrested stemming from a shooting incident that severely injured another man in October.

Twenty-six-year-old Lara Tetyang Puok is charged with 1st-degree assault with a gun causing great bodily harm and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Puok is accused of shooting another man outside an apartment building on Rivercrest Drive following an argument.

According to the complaint, Puok allegedly shot the victim in the back and fled the scene. Police had been unable to locate Puok since the October 19th shooting, but were able to arrest him and book him into the Stearns County Jail on Monday.

The victim was brought to the hospital with a spinal cord injury that was affecting the use of his legs. He underwent emergency surgery but his condition is currently unknown.

Puok is due back in court in January.

