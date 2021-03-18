St. Cloud Man Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is jailed after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police were called to the intersection of Opportunity Drive and 8th Avenue South around 2:15 p.m.

One of the drivers involved in the crash told police the other driver was driving at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign, leading to the collision. That driver then fled on foot while carrying a backpack.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a drone and police dog to track the man. They eventually found him hiding in a wooded area not far from the scene. Officers arrested 33-year-old James Westerlund without incident.

No one was hurt in the crash, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Westerlund was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, driving after revocation, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing police and no proof of insurance.