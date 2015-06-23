St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home, Threatening Resident

ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly breaking into a man's home and threatening to assault him.

The incident happened just after 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

St. Cloud Police say the 22-year-old St. Cloud man forced his way into a home and threatened to attack the resident.

Police responded and arrested the man near 5th Avenue, St. Germain Street West. He was taken to Stearns County Jail to face charges of 1st degree burglary and property damage.

The victim inside the home, a 19-year-old St. Cloud man, didn't report any injuries.