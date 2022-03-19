St. Cloud Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 14-Year-Old Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Young is accused of having sex acts with the girl and recording it on video last August. He was arrested earlier this week after St. Cloud Police learned the two had sexual relations through a separate investigation of child pornography.

Officers watched videos depicting the girl and Young engaging in sexual activity including intercourse.

Police met with the victim who admitted it was her and Young in the video and that they had been in a romantic relationship but no longer were.

Officers spoke with the victim's friends who identified Young as the girl's boyfriend and that they were still in a relationship and were engaging in sexual activity together.

When police interviewed Young, court records show he denied knowing who the girl is.

Young is currently on probation for the crime of electronic solicitation of a minor and is a registered sex offender.

